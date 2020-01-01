Eagles' Brandon Brooks: Heads to IR
The Eagles placed Brooks (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Brooks will miss the rest of the year with a dislocated shoulder, so this news isn't surprising. The hope for the Eagles is that Lane Johnson (ankle) can return to the lineup for Sunday's playoff game against Seattle, but if he can't go, Matt Pryor is expected to fill in at right guard in Brooks' absence.
