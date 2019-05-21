Eagles' Brandon Brooks: Held out of OTAs
Brooks (Achilles) is not practicing at OTAs as he recovers from offseason surgery, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
Brooks is recovering from a ruptured Achilles and has been out of a walking boot the past few months. He's been aiming at a return in time for the 2019 regular season and his absence from OTAs is not surprising.
