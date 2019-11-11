Play

Brooks signed a four-year contract extension with the Eagles on Monday.

Brooks is one of the best guards in the league, and the Eagles now have him under control through 2024. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Brooks is getting $54.2 million over the duration of the deal, with $30 million guaranteed, making him the league's highest-paid offensive guards.

