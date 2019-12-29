Play

Brooks (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Giants.

The specifics of the injury remain unclear and he was forced to leave the game in the second quarter. As long as Brooks is sidelined, look for Matt Pryor to take over as the team's starting right guard.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends