Brooks (Achilles) is no longer wearing a protective walking boot on his right foot, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Brooks ruptured his Achilles against the Saints during the playoffs in January, so getting out of the boot was his first real step towards rehab. The 29-year-old still has a long way to go in his recovery and his status for the start of the regular season remains in jeopardy.

More News
Our Latest Stories