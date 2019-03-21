Eagles' Brandon Brooks: Out of walking boot
Brooks (Achilles) is no longer wearing a protective walking boot on his right foot, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Brooks ruptured his Achilles against the Saints during the playoffs in January, so getting out of the boot was his first real step towards rehab. The 29-year-old still has a long way to go in his recovery and his status for the start of the regular season remains in jeopardy.
More News
-
Eagles' Brandon Brooks: Ruptured Achilles confirmed•
-
Eagles' Brandon Brooks: Dealing with ruptured Achilles•
-
Eagles' Brandon Brooks: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Eagles' Brandon Brooks: Restructures deal, frees up cap space•
-
Eagles' Brandon Brooks: Not on injury report•
-
Eagles' Brandon Brooks: Returns to practice Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...