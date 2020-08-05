The Eagles placed Brooks (Achilles) on the active/PUP list Tuesday.
Brooks' placement on the PUP list comes as something of a surprise, given that he looked destined to spend the entire 2020 campaign on IR after suffering a torn Achilles in June. The transaction leaves room for the possibility that Brooks could make a late-season return, perhaps in the event that Philadelphia makes a deep playoff run, though such an outcome should still be considered unlikely considering the severity of his injury. In any case, Jason Peters will draw the start at right guard in place of Brooks to kick off the season.