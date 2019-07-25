Eagles' Brandon Brooks: Practicing Thursday
Brooks (Achilles) suited up for practice Thursday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
Brooks was held out of OTAs as he recovered from offseason Achilles surgery. The 30-year-old seemingly didn't participate in any team drills Thursday, so Halapoulivaati Vaitai got the call at right guard for the day. It appears that Brooks and the Eagles' training staff are still targeting a Week 1 return.
