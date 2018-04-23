Eagles' Brandon Brooks: Restructures deal, frees up cap space
Brooks restructured his contract with the Eagles on Monday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Brooks has quickly established himself as one of the top interior linemen across the league for his on-field performance. However, it now appears he's helping the Eagles outside of the trenches as well. By restructuring his current deal, Brooks has allowed the Eagles to convert some of $8.75 million base salary into bonuses, which subsequently will free up some cap space for Philadelphia.
More News
-
Eagles' Brandon Brooks: Not on injury report•
-
Eagles' Brandon Brooks: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Eagles' Brandon Brooks: Week-to-week with ankle injury•
-
Eagles' Brandon Brooks: Sits out with strained ankle•
-
Texans guard Brandon Brooks plays Sunday•
-
Texans OG Brandon Brooks able to practice Wednesday•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...