Brooks restructured his contract with the Eagles on Monday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Brooks has quickly established himself as one of the top interior linemen across the league for his on-field production. However, it now appears he's helping the Eagles outside of the trenches as well. By restructuring his current deal, Brooks has allowed the Eagles to convert some of $8.75 million base salary into bonuses which will subsequently free up some cap space for Philadelphia.