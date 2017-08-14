Eagles' Brandon Brooks: Returns to practice Monday
Brooks (ankle) rejoined the Eagles for practice Monday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
The Eagles had labeled Brooks as week-to-week with the ankle injury over the weekend, but his involvement in practice Monday portends well for his availability by the time the regular season arrives. However, Brooks will likely still be limited in drills for the time being and could miss additional preseason action after sitting out last week's exhibition opener.
