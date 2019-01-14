Brooks was confirmed to have ruptured his Achilles, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Brooks has been witnessed with a significant cast on his right leg. According to Dave Spadaro of the Eagles Insider, Brooks is looking at a six-to-eight month recovery timeline, which means the offensive guard wouldn't be getting back into his football routine until July, at the earliest. However, it wouldn't be a surprise whatsoever if Brooks remains sidelined when the 2019 regular season commences.