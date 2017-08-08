Eagles' Brandon Brooks: Sits out with strained ankle
Brooks (ankle) missed Tuesday's practice, Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
This injury was sustained during Monday's practice. It is unclear whether Brooks will be able to play Thursday against the Packers, but while Brooks sits out, Chance Warmack will be filling in on the first team.
