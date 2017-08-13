Eagles' Brandon Brooks: Week-to-week with ankle injury
Brooks (ankle) is considered "week-to-week," Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Brooks is dealing with an ankle strain but is expected to be back in time for the regular season.
More News
-
Eagles' Brandon Brooks: Sits out with strained ankle•
-
Texans guard Brandon Brooks plays Sunday•
-
Texans OG Brandon Brooks able to practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' O'Brien optimistic Brandon Brooks will play Week 4•
-
Texans OG Brandon Brooks leaves game with ankle injury•
-
Texans have high expectations for Brandon Brooks•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...