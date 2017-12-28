Graham (ankle) didn't participate in the Eagles' walk-through Thursday.

The Eagles have held walk-throughs rather than practices on back-to-back days, and Graham's inability to participate in either suggest he likely won't be available for the Week 17 contest against the Cowboys. Instead, Graham's top priority will be recovering from the ankle injury and returning to full health for the Eagles' first playoff game in the NFC divisional round. The team already earned a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with its victory Week 16 over the Raiders.