Graham -- who underwent ankle surgery in early May -- hopes to retake the field in time for Week 1 against the Falcons, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Graham indicated Thursday that he will be off crutches next week and believe he is ahead of schedule in his recovery from the procedure. A better grasp on his timeline will likely surface as the preseason progresses, but his status for the beginning of the regular season appears hazy at this point.