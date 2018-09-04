Eagles' Brandon Graham: Avoids injury report leading up Atlanta showdown
Graham (ankle) was not listed on the team's most recent injury report, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
It had been previously reported that Graham was closing in on a return to full health. Graham's absence for the injury report points to notion that he'll be available for Thursday's season opener against Atlanta.
