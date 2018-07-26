Eagles' Brandon Graham: Begins camp on PUP list
Graham (ankle) was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list on Thursday, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.
Graham toughed out his high-ankle sprain through Philly's Super Bowl win, and he underwent surgery after the season. Training camp isn't necessary for Graham's development, as he posted a career-high 9.5 sacks last season and added one in the postseason -- a strip-sack of Tom Brady to basically clinch a championship. Graham is confident he'll be ready to go Week 1 to kick off the final year of his contract.
