Graham (ankle) was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list on Thursday, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.

Graham toughed out his high-ankle sprain through Philly's Super Bowl win, and he underwent surgery after the season. Training camp isn't necessary for Graham's development, as he posted a career-high 9.5 sacks last season and added one in the postseason -- a strip-sack of Tom Brady to basically clinch a championship. Graham is confident he'll be ready to go Week 1 to kick off the final year of his contract.