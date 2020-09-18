Graham has cleared the league's five-step concussion protocol and is expected to suit up against the Rams on Sunday, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Graham has managed a quick turnaround since suffering a hit to the head Week 1, and he looks in line to retake his usual spot in the starting lineup versus Los Angeles. The veteran defensive end notched the second-highest sack total of his career last season (8.5), and he could find success as a pass rusher against the Rams' unreliable offensive line.