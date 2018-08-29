Eagles' Brandon Graham: Closing in on 80 percent health
Graham (ankle) is practicing at about 80 percent, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Eagles have remained cautious with Graham's transition back onto the field. With the big picture in mind, Graham's long term availability takes precedent over short term practice reps. As Week 1 approaches, it's still unclear whether Graham will be in uniform. Fortunately, we should have an idea of his status following this week's practice.
More News
-
Eagles' Brandon Graham: Will be eased into work•
-
Eagles' Brandon Graham: Removed from PUP list•
-
Eagles' Brandon Graham: Week 1 status up in air•
-
Eagles' Brandon Graham: Begins camp on PUP list•
-
Eagles' Brandon Graham: Aiming to be healthy for opener•
-
Eagles' Brandon Graham: Undergoes ankle procedure•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our final 12-team non-PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the latest results of our 12-team non-PPR mock draft, which was...
-
Deep Sleepers for 2018
Dave Richard has found 10 players with an ADP past 140th overall for your Fantasy Football...
-
Believe in Peterson and Marshall?
Heath Cummings has takes from the third week of the preseason. He'll also tell you whether...
-
2018 Fantasy Football must-see breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Updated DST and kicker tiers
Don't want to look like an idiot and reach for a DST or a kicker on Draft Day? Dave Richard...