Graham (ankle) is practicing at about 80 percent, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Eagles have remained cautious with Graham's transition back onto the field. With the big picture in mind, Graham's long term availability takes precedent over short term practice reps. As Week 1 approaches, it's still unclear whether Graham will be in uniform. Fortunately, we should have an idea of his status following this week's practice.

