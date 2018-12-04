Eagles' Brandon Graham: Collects sack in win
Graham produced three tackles (three solo), one sack and one forced fumble in the Eagles' 28-13 win over the Redskins on Monday.
Graham suited up for 82 percent of defensive snaps for the Eagles on Monday, and was able to notch his fourth sack of the season. The Michigan product is up to 33 tackles (25 solo) on the season, and will take on the Giants in Week 14.
