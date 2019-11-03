Graham registered four tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's 22-14 win over the Bears.

Graham and the Eagles' defensive front made it extremely difficult on Mitchell Trubisky, who completed less than 50 percent of his passes for just 125 yards and no scores. Graham now has six sacks through eight games, and his career-high of 9.5 is within reach.

