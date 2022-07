Graham wants to play for the Eagles beyond the 2022 campaign, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Graham said Monday that the 2022 season would not be his final one and that he would like to be back with the Eagles again in 2023 and potentially beyond. The 33-year-old is returning from a torn Achilles he suffered in Week 2 of the 2021 campaign, but he is back to full speed at practice ahead of the upcoming preseason.