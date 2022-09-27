Graham recorded six tackles (four solo and two tackles for loss), two and a half sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble in Sunday's 24-8 win over Washington.

The Commanders had no answer for the 13-year veteran, let alone any of team's front seven in Week 3. Philadelphia sacked Carson Wentz nine times, while the team also registered 17 QB hits on the former Eagle. What's even more impressive is that Graham was able to stuff the stat sheet on just 27 snaps (35 percent). He'll have another opportunity to make an impact Sunday when Philadelphia travels to Arizona for a matchup with the Cardinals.