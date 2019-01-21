Graham generated 39 tackles, four sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery over 16 games in 2018.

Graham's stats don't do his play justice considering how impactful he was as a pass rusher. He only got four sacks, but the 30-year-old ranked with the league leaders with 60 quarterback hurries. Overall, Graham performed well on the last year of his contract and should have a strong market when free agency opens in March.