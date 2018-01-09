Graham (ankle) practiced fully Tuesday.

According to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles entered the practice field in full pads. Shortly thereafter, Graham was partaking in individual drills, per Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal, a good sign the defensive end was getting over the ankle injury that forced him out of the regular-season finale. Graham proceeded to handle every rep thrown his way, though, which sets up the Eagles with their full array of pass rushers for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Falcons.