Graham finished Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Vikings with four tackles, including a sack.

Sunday's sack of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was Graham's fourth of the season after he collected three in a win over the Jets in Week 5. The 31-year-old has already equalled his sack production from a season ago and needs just six more to set a new career-high.

