Eagles' Brandon Graham: Has sack for third straight game
Graham recorded five tackles (four solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.
Graham's career season continued despite facing the elusive Russell Wilson and a Seattle offense that had been tough against defensive ends. The 29-year-old extended his single-season best sack total to 8.5 and maintained production in the tackle department as well, notching his fourth straight game of at least four tackles. He is a reliable starting lineman as most IDP leagues enter their playoffs.
