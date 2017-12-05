Graham recorded five tackles (four solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.

Graham's career season continued despite facing the elusive Russell Wilson and a Seattle offense that had been tough against defensive ends. The 29-year-old extended his single-season best sack total to 8.5 and maintained production in the tackle department as well, notching his fourth straight game of at least four tackles. He is a reliable starting lineman as most IDP leagues enter their playoffs.