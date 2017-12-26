Eagles' Brandon Graham: Hurts ankle Monday
Graham injured his foot and is listed as questionable to return to Monday's game against the Raiders.
Neither the nature or severity of Graham's injury is clear. Both Derek Barnett and Chris Long should pick up additional snaps in his absence.
