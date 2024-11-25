Graham suffered an elbow injury in Sunday night's game against the Rams and will not return, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Prior to his injury, Graham recorded a pair of tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks. He'll have seven days to try and get ready for next Sunday's date with the Ravens.
