Philadelphia signed Graham to a one-year, $4.89 million contract Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Eagles officially reinstated Graham from the reserve/retired list Tuesday, priming the 37-year-old pass rusher to return to the NFL and play out his 16th season with the team that selected him back in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He's now officially re-signed with Philadelphia on a deal that includes a $1.678 million signing bonus. The Eagles have been granted a two-game roster exemption for Graham, meaning the veteran will need to be officially activated in order to be eligible for Sunday's game against the Giants, and he could be kept on the exempt list until after the team's Week 9 bye.