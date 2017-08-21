Play

Graham left Monday's practice with a strained triceps muscle, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The good news is that Graham's injury isn't considered serious, but the Eagles will likely exercise caution with the defensive end with the start of the regular season just around the corner. Graham is coming off another strong campaign in 2016, during which he recorded 5.5 sacks and a career-high 41 solo tackles.

