Graham finished the 2024 season with 20 total tackles (15 solo), including 3.5 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed and a forced fumble over 11 regular-season games.

Graham was operating at his typical high level of production before suffering a torn triceps in Week 12 against the Rams. The 36-year-old was able to make his return for the team's 40-22 win over Kansas City in the Super Bowl on Feb. 9, which may end up being his final NFL contest. Graham will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and he's expected to consider retirement.