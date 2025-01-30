Graham (triceps) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's practice report.

Graham's 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve opened Thursday, and while he was limited to individual reps in his return to practice, the veteran is expected to participate in team drills Friday, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Graham would have to be activated from injured reserve in order to play in Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9.