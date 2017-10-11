Play

Graham recorded a sack in Sunday's win over the Cardinals to bring his season total to 3.5.

The 29-year-old also recorded four solo tackles. Graham was on the field for 40 defensive snaps (67.0 percent), and figures to continue seeing a similar workload as the season progresses. He should have a tough time adding to his sack total Thursday against Cam Newton and the Panthers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 6 Rankings Review

    With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...