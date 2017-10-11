Eagles' Brandon Graham: Logs sack in victory
Graham recorded a sack in Sunday's win over the Cardinals to bring his season total to 3.5.
The 29-year-old also recorded four solo tackles. Graham was on the field for 40 defensive snaps (67.0 percent), and figures to continue seeing a similar workload as the season progresses. He should have a tough time adding to his sack total Thursday against Cam Newton and the Panthers.
More News
-
Eagles' Brandon Graham: Dominant in opener•
-
Eagles' Brandon Graham: Back to full health•
-
Eagles' Brandon Graham: Leaves Monday's practice with triceps strain•
-
Eagles' Brandon Graham: Expected to hold out•
-
Eagles' Brandon Graham: Looking to up production this season•
-
Eagles' Brandon Graham: Two tackles in season finale•
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 Rankings Review
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 QB Rankings
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...
-
Week 6 RB Rankings
How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...