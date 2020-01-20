Eagles' Brandon Graham: Logs three-year high in tackles
Graham recorded 50 tackles (35 solo) and 8.5 sacks in 2019.
Graham played 16 games for the seventh time in the last eight years but hadn't made 50 tackles in a season since 2016. The 8.5 sacks came just one shy of the career-high he set two years ago. Heading into his age-32 season, the Michigan product has two years left on his deal with the Eagles and will be back leading the rotation at defensive end in 2020.
