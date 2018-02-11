Graham tallied two solo tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in the Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.

His strip-sack of Tom Brady in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter led to a field goal that put the Eagles up by eight with 65 seconds remaining. It was a perfect ending to a career season which saw the 29-year-old make 47 tackles (33 solo), and shatter his previous career high with 9.5 sacks. He also forced two fumbles, defensed two passes and scored his first career touchdown. The Michigan product should be a top option again at his position in 2018 IDP leagues.