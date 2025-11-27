Eagles' Brandon Graham: No designation for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Graham (groin) holds no injury designation ahead of Friday's matchup with the Bears.
After failing to participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Graham was able to fully participate Thursday and dodge injury designation for Sunday's contest. The linebacker's presence provides great depth to an already strong Eagles linebacker room heading into a primetime matchup.
