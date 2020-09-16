Graham (concussion) will not participate in Wednesday's practice, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Graham remains in the five-step concussion protocol due to a hit suffered Week 1. He'll need to gain full medical clearance before retaking the field, which leaves his status for Sunday's upcoming tilt against the Rams uncertain. With Vinny Curry (hamstring) on IR, Josh Sweat would likely be the primary beneficiary of increase playing time if Graham can't go Week 2.
