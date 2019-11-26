Play

Graham made two tackles (one solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Seahawks.

Graham has been on fire since Week 5, recording all of his 7.5 sacks on the year in that seven-game span. He needs just three more tackles to surpass last year's total of 39.

