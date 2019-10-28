Graham recorded six tackles (five solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Bills.

This ties Graham's season high for stops in a game, and it's the first turnover he has forced. Graham has now exceeded last year's sack production with five this year, and he's on pace to beat his previous career high of 9.5.

