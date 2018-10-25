Graham posted two tackles (one solo), including 0.5 sacks, in Sunday's loss to Carolina.

Graham's assisted sack gives him just 1.5 on the season. He's not had a prolific year but he's been able to get to the quarterback twice in the last three games, which could be a sign he's starting to return to form. He's on pace for his worst sack numbers since 2013, and hasn't done much to warrant consideration as an IDP. Looking ahead, Graham and the Eagles take on the Jaguars in Week 8.

