Graham (groin) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Graham may have tweaked his groin during the Eagles' overtime loss to the Cowboys on Sunday, when he played 11 snaps (eight on defense, three on special teams) but did not show up in the box score otherwisee. The veteran pass rusher came out of retirement in late October and has served in a rotational role over the Eagles' last three games, but his absence would open the door for Joshua Uche to see more snaps on defense. Graham will have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation heading into Friday's game against the Bears.