Eagles' Brandon Graham: Officially added to 53-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Graham was removed from the exempt list Monday, making the 2010 first-rounder officially a member of the Eagles' 53-man roster, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Graham opted to come out of retirement to sign a one-year, $4.89 million contract with the Eagles on Oct. 23. With the Eagles coming out of the Week 9 bye, the veteran pass rusher is in line to make his 2025 regular-season debut Week 10 against the Packers on Monday, Nov. 10.
