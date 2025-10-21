The Eagles reinstated Graham from the reserve/retired list Tuesday.

Graham officially is set to come out of retirement and play his 16th season in Philadelphia. The 37-year-old will look to help bolster the team's pass rush, which currently is shorthanded due to injuries to both Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) and Nolan Smith (triceps) in addition to Za'Darius Smith's surprise retirement. According to EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles have been granted a two-game roster exemption for Graham, who would need to be activated in order to play Sunday against the Giants. If the Eagles don't feel Graham is ready to play this weekend, the team could delay his activation until after their Week 9 bye.