Graham (triceps), who officially remains on IR, said Wednesday he feels on track to suit up Sunday versus the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Graham got in two limited practice sessions last week before earning an official 'questionable' designation for Super Bowl action, and it looks like things are trending in the right direction for him to be activated from IR in time to face the Kansas City. The 36-year-old has stated that the 2024 campaign will be his last, and a return from injury in time to contribute during the Super Bowl would set the perfect stage for a climactic end to his storied career. A triceps injury has kept Graham sidelined since Week 12.