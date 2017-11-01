Graham had two tackles (one solo) and one sack Sunday against the 49ers.

Graham is approaching his career high of 6.5 sacks, and he's only played eight games. His tackle count is troubling, though, with just 20 (13 solo) on the season, meaning his IDP value is held up by his sack count, and Graham has had three games without a sack this season. Facing the Broncos in Week 9 bodes well for Graham, though, since quarterback Trevor Siemian has been sacked on 9.2 percent of his dropbacks, ranking 32nd in the league.