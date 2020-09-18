Graham (concussion) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Rams.

After sustaining a concussion in the season opener, Graham has cleared the league's concussion protocol. Still, the Eagles have yet to give the DE the green light, but that essentially means he'll just be monitored over the weekend, and there shouldn't be much concern about his availability. If Graham indeed plays, he'll look to notch his first sack of the season against Jared Goff, who was taken down just once by the Cowboys in Week 1.