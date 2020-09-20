Graham (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams, per the Eagles' official Twitter account.

The 32-year-old defensive end fielded 38 defensive snaps in the Eagles' season opener against Washington, but he sustained a concussion during the course of the contest and was forced to sit out Wednesday's practice. Graham put in a limited session Thursday before clearing concussion protocol Friday, and he is not listed on the team's injury report for Week 2.