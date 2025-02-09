Graham (elbow) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Graham suffered a torn triceps in November, but he has been back practicing with the team since Jan. 30 and was activated from injured reserve Saturday. It's unclear how much the 36-year-old will see the field during the Super Bowl, after not seeing a gameday snap since Week 12. However, he should at least see some spot duty behind Nolan Smith.
