Eagles' Brandon Graham: Records sack in win
Graham picked up his sixth sack of the season Sunday against the Cowboys.
Graham managed six tackles (four solo) to go along with his sack. He was pretty efficient on the day, as he did his damage on just 44 defensive snaps (70.0 percent). He will look to add to his sack total in the Eagles' upcoming game versus Bears.
